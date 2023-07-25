© 2023 WYSO
Local & Statewide News

Forums to focus on Montgomery County property tax assessments

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published July 25, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT

Montgomery County Auditor's office and Dayton Metro Library to offer information sessions.

A series of community forums about changes in Montgomery County property values will take place this summer and fall. The forums are a partnership between county auditor, Karl Keith, and the Dayton Metro Library.

As WYSO reported in April, property values in the county will increase by an average of 37%. Keith plans to use the forums to discuss how the new values were determined and how property owners can dispute the new assessments.

In total, six forums are scheduled at Dayton Metro Library locations:

Kettering-Moraine Branch, Monday, July 31, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Vandalia Branch, Tuesday, August 22, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

New Lebanon Branch, Monday, September 25, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Main Library, Tuesday, September 26, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Northwest Branch, Monday, October 2, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Huber Heights Branch, Tuesday, October 24, 6:15 - 7:15 pm

Local & Statewide News
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney
