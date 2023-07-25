Forums to focus on Montgomery County property tax assessments

A series of community forums about changes in Montgomery County property values will take place this summer and fall. The forums are a partnership between county auditor, Karl Keith, and the Dayton Metro Library.

As WYSO reported in April, property values in the county will increase by an average of 37% . Keith plans to use the forums to discuss how the new values were determined and how property owners can dispute the new assessments.

In total, six forums are scheduled at Dayton Metro Library locations:

Kettering-Moraine Branch, Monday, July 31, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Vandalia Branch, Tuesday, August 22, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

New Lebanon Branch, Monday, September 25, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Main Library, Tuesday, September 26, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Northwest Branch, Monday, October 2, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Huber Heights Branch, Tuesday, October 24, 6:15 - 7:15 pm