© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Statewide News

Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts pollution advisories for Ohio

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures visibility at the I-70 and I-75 interchange and prompts air quality advisories for the Midwest.
ODOT
/
ODOT
Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures visibility at the I-70 and I-75 interchange and prompts air quality advisories in the Midwest.

An air quality advisory was issued for Southwest Ohio — and the entire state — on Wednesday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires again drifting into the Midwest.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency and the Ohio Environmental Protection issued advisories for Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index hit over 200 in the Dayton region. Readings that high are considered to be unhealthy for everyone, especially for those with respiratory issues. People should reduce outdoor activity if possible until conditions improve.

Even though the primary culprit for the recent bad air is the Canadian wildfires, the regional planning commission says we can reduce air pollution by avoiding idling vehicles or driving altogether, refueling cars and using gas-powered lawn equipment after 8 p.m., — or better yet, start using electric lawn equipment.

Tags
Local & Statewide News pollution
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier
Related Content