© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Statewide News

National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down Sunday evening

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT
The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes touched down Sunday evening near Tipp City and in Christiansburg.
SKYCITYNikon
/
The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes touched down Sunday evening near Tipp City and in Christiansburg.

The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes touched down around 7:30 Sunday evening. A survey team examined damage caused by the storms.

The first touched down at 7:23 p.m. just south of Tipp City near South Tipp-Cowlesville Road, where a detached garage had part of its roof removed. The tornado crossed the road and the nearby railroad tracks but lifted just before Tipp-Canal Road, traveling only a half-mile. The survey team estimated maximum winds of 70 MPH, which is an EF0.

The Weather Service says another weak tornado struck the eastern portion of Christiansburg in Champaign County at about 7:35 p.m. The storm damaged trees along South Lincoln Street and traveled a little more than a half-mile north to South Elm Street before lifting in a field north of Bollinger Road. It also was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 75 MPH.

No injuries were reported with either storm.

Tags
Local & Statewide News TornadoTipp CityWeather
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier