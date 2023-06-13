National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down Sunday evening

The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes touched down around 7:30 Sunday evening. A survey team examined damage caused by the storms.

The first touched down at 7:23 p.m. just south of Tipp City near South Tipp-Cowlesville Road, where a detached garage had part of its roof removed. The tornado crossed the road and the nearby railroad tracks but lifted just before Tipp-Canal Road, traveling only a half-mile. The survey team estimated maximum winds of 70 MPH, which is an EF0.

The Weather Service says another weak tornado struck the eastern portion of Christiansburg in Champaign County at about 7:35 p.m. The storm damaged trees along South Lincoln Street and traveled a little more than a half-mile north to South Elm Street before lifting in a field north of Bollinger Road. It also was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 75 MPH.

No injuries were reported with either storm.