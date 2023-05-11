Montgomery County coroner issues warning about infant deaths involving unsafe sleep

In Ohio, this year Montgomery County has experienced a rise in infant deaths due to unsafe sleeping conditions, with some deaths involving recalled loungers, according to the county coroner. Last year, 11 babies died due to unsafe sleeping and so far this year, two fatalities have been linked to recalled loungers.

Six other deaths involving unsafe sleep practices have also been reported, with the youngest victim being just 16 days old.

"Infants haven't developed the strength they need to pull air in or push air out when their chest or abdomen becomes compressed or when their mouth or nose is obstructed by bedding or pillows," Dr. Kent Harshbarger, Montgomery County Coroner, said.

Every year, 3400 babies in the United States die from sudden, unexpected infant death. Nearly 30% of these deaths are due to strangulation or suffocation in bed.

Health commissioner Jennifer Wentzel said caregivers should understand the importance of safe sleep practices to reduce the risks.

“Babies should sleep alone on their back and in the crib,” Wentzel said. “The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants should be placed to sleep on their backs on a firm and flat surface with no blankets or pillows.”

Angela Grayson, a community health advocate, warned that parents should avoid leaving toys and stuffed animals in cribs when babies are sleeping.

“Babies should always sleep in their own sleep environment, never in a bed with a parent or caregiver, never in a lounger or recliner,” Grayson said. “Babies should always be on their back during that time, whether in the nighttime, daytime, anytime.”

County health officials urged everyone to double check that the products haven't been recalled, such as inclined sleepers or bouncers.

Montgomery County public health will provide WIC-eligible families and expecting mothers with a free pack ‘n play, fitted sheet and sleep sack for their baby.