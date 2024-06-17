© 2024 WYSO
Record-setting air balloon will make final appearance at Air Force Museum

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published June 17, 2024 at 11:34 AM EDT
A hornet flies over the crows at the 2017 Dayton Air Show. General parking at the 2023 show will b different from previous years.
Don Sniegowski
A record-setting air balloon will make its final appearance at The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, June 22.

In 2023, the Alpha 5 balloon was part of a Guinness World Record event when Dayton entrepreneur Larry Connor and a team of four U.S. Air Force Pararescue Specialists skydived from aircraft.

They set the record for the highest HALO - high altitude, low opening - formation skydive from more than 38,000 feet.

The event helped raise more than a million dollars for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which assists the families of fallen soldiers.

The final inflation of the 115 feet tall Alpha 5 happens 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

The skydiving team will also be at the event which is free and open to the public.
Military & Aviation National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
