Record-setting air balloon will make final appearance at Air Force Museum

A record-setting air balloon will make its final appearance at The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, June 22.

In 2023, the Alpha 5 balloon was part of a Guinness World Record event when Dayton entrepreneur Larry Connor and a team of four U.S. Air Force Pararescue Specialists skydived from aircraft.

They set the record for the highest HALO - high altitude, low opening - formation skydive from more than 38,000 feet.

The event helped raise more than a million dollars for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which assists the families of fallen soldiers.

The final inflation of the 115 feet tall Alpha 5 happens 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

The skydiving team will also be at the event which is free and open to the public.

