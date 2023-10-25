International Aviation Conference flies into the Birthplace of Aviation

An international aviation conference that supports and promotes the art, sport and science of aviation will see visitors from more than 60 countries in the Birthplace of Aviation.

The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale Conference is being held from October 25th to the 28th in Dayton, Ohio.

It is only the fifth time in its 117-year history the Conference has met in the United States. It is also represents the first in-person meeting since the COVID pandemic. Delegates and dignitaries will once again be able to meet to consider the future of air sports during collaborative sessions.

This distinguished gathering includes representatives of International Affiliate Members, FAI elected Officers, Presidents of Honour, Honorary Patrons of FAI, Corporate Patrons of FAI, Companions of Honour, and delegates appointed by Presidents of Commissions.

The National Aeronautical Association is the host of the conference. Established in 1905, the NAA advances the art, sport and science of aviation and space flight by fostering opportunities to participate fully in aviation activities and by promoting public understanding of the importance of aviation and space flight to the United States.

The NAA is the official record-keeper for United States aviation and the administrator of the nation’s most prestigious aviation awards including the Collier Trophy and the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy.

The Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau notes that The Wright Brothers themselves played key roles in both the National Aeronautical Association, and the International Conference, so it is natural that the aviation world should reconvene in Dayton.

The General Conference will be held at the University of Dayton Marriott. An Awards Dinner and Ceremony, recognizing the achievements of distinguished members in Air Sports will be held at the Dayton Arcade. More information about the conference can be found here.