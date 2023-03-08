The University of Dayton Fighting Flyers was selected as the top Army ROTC program in the Midwest, earning the 2022-23 General Douglas MacArthur Award. Recently, WYSO’s Garrett Reese spent a morning with the group to learn more about how they train.
William Kan is a Wright State University grad who was recently accepted into the United States Army band, Pershing's Own.
A local veteran and one of the last few World War II veterans immortalized in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers died on September 11, 2022. Jim “Pee-Wee” Martin, who parachuted into Normandy in June 1944, lived in Greene County.
Military judge Col. Christina Jimenez ordered that the two-star general forfeit over $50,000 of his pay and receive a written reprimand.