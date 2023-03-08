© 2023 WYSO
Military

UD ROTC cadets on Stuart Field.
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
Local and Statewide News
UD Army ROTC program ranked top in the Midwest
Garrett Reese
The University of Dayton Fighting Flyers was selected as the top Army ROTC program in the Midwest, earning the 2022-23 General Douglas MacArthur Award. Recently, WYSO’s Garrett Reese spent a morning with the group to learn more about how they train.
cyber dialogue.jpg
Ngozi Cole
/
WYSO
Local and Statewide News
Dayton hosts 2023 Cyber Dialogue with industry experts
Ngozi Cole
88th Air Base Wing Air Force Research Laboratory 88th Air Base Life Cycle Management Research Laboratory Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Air and Space Intelligence Center 445th Airlift Wing Air Force Institute of Technology
Jess Mador
/
WYSO
Local and Statewide News
Contract protested to renovate historic homes at Wright-Patt
Ngozi Cole
