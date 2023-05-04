Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony honors local fallen police officers

Law enforcement throughout Ohio paid tribute today to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The 35th Annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony honors eight Ohio police officers who died in the past few years while on the job.

That includes Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed on July 24. He was responding to a call at a mobile home park near Springfield when he was shot while investigating the scene. He was 41 years old.

Also being honored is Butler County Sheriff's Deputy Robert "Craig" Mills, who died in 2021 of COVID. The 32-year veteran had retired in 2019, only to return to the job he loved a few months later at the urging of Sheriff Richard Jones.

The Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony was today at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio. Their names will be etched on the Ohio Fallen Officers Memorial Wall.