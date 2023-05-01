Boy missing since Saturday from Eastwood MetroPark

Dayton police are looking for a 7-year-old boy who went missing near Eastwood MetroPark this weekend.

Lucas Rosales was fishing with his family near the Harshman Road area. He was last seen about 6:40 p.m .Saturday.

He is 3 feet tall, 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lucas was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and black pants with black Converse gym shoes.

Dayton Police say they have expanded their search using drones, search dogs and planes. A nearby pond has been drained, and the Mad River is being examined. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

More than 100 people from Dayton Police and Fire departments, Five Rivers MetroParks, ODNR, and several volunteer search groups with specialized equipment were out searching for Lucas on Sunday. Police appreciate the number of people who have shown up to help with the search, but for now are asking people to stay away from the search area at Eastwood Park due to the terrain and conditions.

Anyone with information can call (937) 333-2677 (COPS).

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.