Local and Statewide News

Mass casualty exercise near Fairfield Mall scheduled for Sunday

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO
Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek is participating in a mass casualty exercise near the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek on Sunday that may produce loud booms and gunshot sounds.

A mass casualty exercise on Sunday will test local first responders.

Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial, along with first responders from Kettering and Beavercreek, will take part in the event.

It’ll take place at Clark State College’s Greene Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday on Pentagon Boulevard near the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Officials say it will include loud noises, like explosions or gunshots, between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m.

Participants posing as victims will be transported from the Greene Center to Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

Organizers say the training is intended to evaluate how the hospitals, medics, and police officers respond to a traumatic event.

Jerry Kenney
