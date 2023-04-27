Mass casualty exercise near Fairfield Mall scheduled for Sunday

A mass casualty exercise on Sunday will test local first responders.

Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial, along with first responders from Kettering and Beavercreek, will take part in the event.

It’ll take place at Clark State College’s Greene Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday on Pentagon Boulevard near the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Officials say it will include loud noises, like explosions or gunshots, between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m.

Participants posing as victims will be transported from the Greene Center to Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

Organizers say the training is intended to evaluate how the hospitals, medics, and police officers respond to a traumatic event.