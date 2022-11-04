Ohio: 2022 Midterm Elections Updates and Results
On Nov. 8, voters will be at the polls casting final votes in the midterm elections. All seats in the House of Representatives hang in the balance, as well as 35 Senate seats. Governor's offices in 36 states and 3 territories are also up for grabs.
Across the country and here in Ohio, candidates are making their final push to win voter support. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley spoke with University of Dayton Associate Professor Chris Devine. He specializes in American politics and elections. Devine says he's keeping a close eye on Ohio's U.S. Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
Jeremy Kelley with the Dayton Daily News tells us what voters can expect at the polls on Tuesday.