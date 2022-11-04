© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio: 2022 Midterm Elections Updates and Results

Ohio: 2022 Midterm Elections Updates and Results
2022-live-results.png

On Nov. 8, voters will be at the polls casting final votes in the midterm elections. All seats in the House of Representatives hang in the balance, as well as 35 Senate seats. Governor's offices in 36 states and 3 territories are also up for grabs.