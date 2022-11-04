Live: 2022 Elections Updates And Results
Nov. 8 is the final voting day of the 2022 election. Key Senate, House and gubernatorial races are on the line. Follow NPR’s live coverage and results as they come in.
Across the country and here in Ohio, candidates are making their final push to win voter support. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley spoke with University of Dayton Associate Professor Chris Devine. He specializes in American politics and elections. Devine says he's keeping a close eye on Ohio's U.S. Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
Jeremy Kelley with the Dayton Daily News tells us what voters can expect at the polls on Tuesday.