Two tornadoes touched down in Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon

The National Weather Service has more information on the tornadoes that hit Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon.

One tornado touched down just after 2:30 p.m. in Jacksonburg, which is several miles northwest of Middletown. It was an EF1 tornado with winds estimated at 110 MPH. It traveled for just over four miles and was about 150 yards wide.

A home near Elk Creek road lost its roof and the barn was leveled. Several homes along West Alexandria had roof and tree damage. The tornado lifted at Hetzler Road but not before damaging a home there.

A second tornado touched down around 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon in northwest Clark County a few miles southeast of Christiansburg. It was also rated an EF1 with maximum winds of 95 MPH. It traveled for just over two miles and was 300 yards wide.

It touched down near the intersection of Route 235 and Ayers Pike where a home received minor damage. The tornado traveled northeast, damaging several homes at Stott and Ansbaugh roads. A barn was destroyed and several other homes had minor property damage before the tornado lifted at Ballentine Pike.

A third weak tornado was observed in Central Ohio near Orient, just south of Franklin County. It touched down just after 4:00 p.m. and was rated an EF0 with maximum winds of 85 MPH. Two mobile homes were flipped over and several other structures were damaged.

No injuries were reported from any of the storms.

