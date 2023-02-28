© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Xenia YMCA’s locker room policy sparks demonstrations

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published February 28, 2023 at 1:08 AM EST
72final double image.jpg
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO

Saturday afternoon on South Progress Drive, about 40 supporters of the transgender community rallied down the hill from the Xenia YMCA. They waved signs equating trans rights to human rights as well as waving flags, some with a pink and a blue stripe, others featured rainbow colors.

The gathering was in response to a Fairborn trans woman’s arrest on three charges of public indecency. She’s been accused of being unclothed in the YMCA women's locker room.

Jami James is a transgender woman. She says she's always fearful about getting beaten if she uses a public bathroom.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Jami James is a transgender woman. She says she's always fearful about getting beaten if she uses a public bathroom.

Jami James is a trans woman and a single parent of two daughters. James says she limits going to public places because she’s afraid for their safety.

“I have a fear if I have to go to the bathroom, I’m going to get attacked. I fear they might get attacked as well for being associated with me,” James explained. “My family and our dynamic has changed because of transphobia and the way people treat us.”

Meanwhile–across the street–about 20 members of the Republican Party and of the Greene County Tea Party prayed, walked up and down the sidewalk with American flags and signs urging the protection of women.

Jeremy Cox, Greene Co Tea Party.JPG
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Jeremy Cox is president of the Greene County Tea Party. He believes the Xenia Y's current locker room policy creates a potentially harmful environment for all biological females.

Jeremy Cox is president of the county’s Tea Party. “We have decency laws on the books,” Cox stated. “Men should not be in a woman’s locker room, biological men should not.”

The YMCA of Greater Dayton has said in a statement it’s following Ohio law prohibiting a place of public accommodation from discriminating against a person based on their sexual orientation.

Tags
Local and Statewide News Transgender IssuesPrayerLGBTQ+Tea PartyRepublican Party
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley