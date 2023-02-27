Washington-Centerville Public Library creates new workspace for parents

The Washington-Centerville Public Library’s Woodbourne branch has created a family workstation to meet the growing needs of working parents and caregivers.

The library added a dual desk workspace with a child-safe section in the Children’s Room , with a kid’s section that has interactive learning panels.

Woodbourne Library / Washington-Centerville Public Library The dual-desk design has a child-safe section with learning panels to keep kids engaged.

Liz Fultz is the library’s director. She said the workspace is great for patrons trying to get work done — and keep a child engaged.

“We frequently see parents and caregivers in the library with small children,” Fultz said. “They’ll be sitting at a computer with their child in a stroller. Understandably, kids can get a little restless when they're just strapped in a stroller.”

A $5000 grant from the Centerville Noon Optimist Club paid for the workspace. The library says it wants to add a second workstation at the Centerville branch to keep supporting more working parents and caregivers.

“We want to be supportive of parents and provide things that the community wants and needs,” Fultz said.