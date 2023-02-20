Downtown Dayton to get new apartments and Marriott hotel

Dayton’s Water Street District is buzzing with construction activity. A new hotel and apartments are in the works.

The six story AC Hotel on east first street will have over 100 rooms, a bar and rooftop lounge. The 70-unit Sutton apartments, near Day Air Ballpark, is expected to open by this summer

Sandy Gudorf, the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said these new developments will boost the downtown Dayton business hub.

“When you have residents living in your downtown, they support our small businesses, our retail, our restaurants, Brewpubs, and they are frequenting all of our wonderful amenities that we have in our city,” Gudorf said.

Ngozi Cole / WYSO On northeast corner of North Patterson Boulevard and East First Street, the Sutton is on the same block as the Delco Lofts and Day Air Ballpark.

Other building projects in the area include Monument apartments and a mixed-use building called the Madison on First, which will have offices and a brewery.

Amy Walbridge, the Development Coordinator with the City of Dayton said these ongoing constructions show that investors have confidence in Dayton.

“Even with all the new units that have come online, we're still enjoying very, very high occupancy levels,” Walbridge said. “And so we haven't reached the tipping point where the investor is no longer interested because there are 660 apartment units under construction right now.”

The Water Street district is being developed by Crawford Point out of Columbus and Dayton-based Woodard development.