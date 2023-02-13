Dayton-based company designs storm-resistant homes

A few years ago, property developer Tim Forbess started researching how buildings in Miami Valley could adapt to natural disasters.

Then came the destructive 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. That’s when Forbess began to think seriously about designing climate adaptive homes.

His property development company, GF Bailey, is now designing homes made with red iron steel roofs instead of traditional wood members. Forbess says with this design, houses can withstand up to 150 mile per hour winds.

The first home has been built in Trotwood, one area hit hard by the tornadoes. Forbess says the homes are also designed to use less energy and be more sustainable.

The starting cost for the homes will be $200,000. The developer hopes to complete 20 houses this year.

