Local and Statewide News

Dayton-based company designs storm-resistant homes

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published February 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST
image0.jpeg
GF Bailey
The first of the storm-resistant homes is in Trotwood.

A few years ago, property developer Tim Forbess started researching how buildings in Miami Valley could adapt to natural disasters.

Then came the destructive 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. That’s when Forbess began to think seriously about designing climate adaptive homes.

His property development company, GF Bailey, is now designing homes made with red iron steel roofs instead of traditional wood members. Forbess says with this design, houses can withstand up to 150 mile per hour winds.

The first home has been built in Trotwood, one area hit hard by the tornadoes. Forbess says the homes are also designed to use less energy and be more sustainable.

The starting cost for the homes will be $200,000. The developer hopes to complete 20 houses this year.

Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
