Local stars Juniper and Nugget are fired up for this weekend's Puppy Bowl

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals won't be competing this weekend in the Superbowl, a few local stars will be taking the field. Two puppies from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will play for Team Fluff in the 19th annual Animal Planet Puppy Bowl on Sunday. They are facing Team Ruff.

According to reports, female papillon and Maltese mix Juniper and male terrier and chihuahua mix Nugget said through a bark interpreter that they are fired up for the game.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton / Submitted Juniper in her uniform

The Humane Society said in a statement that both come from humble beginnings: Juniper was adopted in August after her landlord kicked her out, Nugget was also adopted in August after being brought in to the humane society by a good samaritan who found him wandering on the side of the road.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton / Submitted Nugget in his uniform

The Puppy Bowl airs this Sunday at 2:00 pm on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and HBO Max.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.