© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Local stars Juniper and Nugget are fired up for this weekend's Puppy Bowl

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST
Promotional poster for the nineteenth annual Animal Planet Puppy Bowl
Humane Society of Greater Dayton
/
Submitted
Promotional poster for the nineteenth annual Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals won't be competing this weekend in the Superbowl, a few local stars will be taking the field. Two puppies from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will play for Team Fluff in the 19th annual Animal Planet Puppy Bowl on Sunday. They are facing Team Ruff.

According to reports, female papillon and Maltese mix Juniper and male terrier and chihuahua mix Nugget said through a bark interpreter that they are fired up for the game.

Juniper in her uniform
Humane Society of Greater Dayton
/
Submitted
Juniper in her uniform

The Humane Society said in a statement that both come from humble beginnings: Juniper was adopted in August after her landlord kicked her out, Nugget was also adopted in August after being brought in to the humane society by a good samaritan who found him wandering on the side of the road.

Nugget in his uniform
Humane Society of Greater Dayton
/
Submitted
Nugget in his uniform

The Puppy Bowl airs this Sunday at 2:00 pm on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and HBO Max.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.

Tags
Local and Statewide News DogsFootballHumane Society of Greater DaytonNFL
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
See stories by Chris Welter