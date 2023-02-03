How to get your taxes done for free in Montgomery County on Saturday

Saturday is “Super Refund Saturday” in Montgomery County, a day where you could get your taxes done for free.

On Friday, Montgomery County officials, partner organizations and volunteers raised awareness about the event and a tax credit that you might be eligible for — the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) .

The tax credit is designed to help low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break. Workers could earn up to $560 in refunds, and families could earn up to $6,935 in refunds.

If you earn $60,000 or less, this credit could put money back in your pocket. And on Saturday, a trained volunteer could file your taxes for you for free.

“We want to make sure we keep those hard earned dollars in our community,” said Kenya Taylor, vice president and regional corporate responsibility officer for KeyBank. “We will make sure people are served with kindness and compassion; help educate them; help create some awareness that we do help with federal (taxes); we do help with the state (taxes); we do free filing.”

KeyBank and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition are presenting Super Refund Saturday. They will have representatives who are IRS certified tax filers working the event.

“You don’t need to go out and pay a lot of money to have this done,” Montgomery County Commision President Debbie Lieberman said. “You can come tomorrow and get your taxes done by volunteers. And that’s really the beauty of this, this is staffed by volunteers. A lot of our banks have come together, credit unions. This is really about collaboration.”

County officials encourage any and all residents to utilize the service while it is available.

“This is just such a wonderful program for individuals that don't have enough money to pay someone to do their taxes,” said Judy Dodge, a Montgomery County commissioner. “Because as everyone knows, if you go to someone, usually it's several hundred dollars and this is free. And these are wonderful, wonderful volunteers.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montgomery County Job Center on 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

In order to receive free help, schedule an appointment by calling (937) 913-2000. You must schedule an appointment to receive help.

Remember to bring a photo ID, all 2022 W-2 forms, and your Social Security number.