Local and Statewide News

Tipp City school threat costs superintendent his job

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST
school desks generic
Pexels

Many Tipp City parents are concerned about the safety procedures in place at one of the high schools. Now, their concerns could have cost the school district’s superintendent his job.

Last December at Tippecanoe Middle School—an eighth grade boy verbally threatened a female classmate.

“There was some references to shooting someone,” recalled Tipp City School Superintendent Mark Stefanik.

According to Stefanik, administrators followed district policies and procedures—the boy was removed from class and taken to the assistant principal. Parents of both students were contacted and the boy was suspended.

By the next day, administrators contacted Tipp City Police—who investigated the matter. No weapons were found on campus and no one was hurt.

Stefanik said his team balanced student confidentiality with maintaining a safe environment. About 30-days after the incident–all families received a formal letter notifying them.

“Student safety, your child’s safety, that’s of utmost importance,” explained Stefanik.

But he said this didn’t go over well with some families.

“Although I’ve said this to parents, they believe those words ring hollow because we didn’t select the notification system where the entire building, the entire district received a message back on December 7th," Stefanik stated.

Tipp City school board members were also just notified. During an emergency meeting on January 4, the board unanimously voted to not renew Stefanik’s contract for the next school year.

Over the next several months, Stefanik said his team will enhance safety protocols and communicate to the entire district if any future violent threats occur at a school.

WYSO reached out to Tipp City’s school board members, but no one returned our calls.

Local and Statewide News EducationGun Violence
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).
