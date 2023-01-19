Increased gun confiscations at Ohio airports in 2022; Matt Dolan announces run for US Senate

WYSO News Update for January 19, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:

TSA gun confiscations (WYSO) - The number of firearms seized at Dayton International Airport tripled last year. TSA agents confiscated 13 guns—up from four collected in 2021. In Cincinnati, TSA agents collected 49 firearms last year. The previous year ended with 43 were confiscations. It is not illegal to transport firearms when traveling, but the firearm must be declared at check-in as baggage and be in its own locked container. The penalty for bringing unauthorized weapons to the airport can be as much as $14,000, depending on the circumstances.

Dayton Public Schools needs you (WYSO) - Dayton Public Schools hosted a hiring event Wednesday. The district was looking to hire for any and all positions, and WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.

Dolan announces for US Senate (Statehouse News Bureau) - A state senator from northeast Ohio is the first Republican to announce he’s running against Ohio Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown next year. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports it’s the second US Senate campaign in two years for Matt Dolan, who came in third in the seven-way Republican Senate primary last year.

Dayton Manufacturers highlight top issues/challenges (WYSO) - Labor shortages and the high cost of doing business are among the top concerns for local manufacturers. That’s according to a new survey from the Dayton Regional Manufacturers Association. WYSO Business Reporter, Ngozi Cole has more.

Miami Conservancy District survey (WYSO) - The Miami Conservancy District is releasing its “Planning for the Future” survey. The regional government agency is looking for feedback about how Miami Valley residents view its efforts on mitigating floods and waterways preservation. The survey details information related to the conservancy's flood protection system, the Great Miami Riverway Program, and possible environmental risks to surrounding communities. The survey will be available online through January 25, 2023.

Study on BIPOC health disparities (Statehouse News Bureau) - A landmark study will be conducted to examine health disparities Black, Indigenous and people of color in Ohio are dealing with, including higher pregnancy complications and less access to health care. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

