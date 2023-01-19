Dayton Public Schools in need of bus drivers, paraprofessionals

But specifically, the district is looking for bus drivers and paraprofessionals who assist in classrooms, whether that be with small groups or students with learning disabilities.

According to Dan Harmon, the chief of human resources for Dayton Public Schools, bus drivers are the biggest need. At the beginning of the year, the district had every route covered.

“There are some additional routes that initially at the beginning of the year did not exist,” Harmon said. “And so that’s caused some delays. And we’re very gracious to our families as they have to wait on a bus to come back and run a second route.”

The need for paraprofessionals is one that fluctuates.

“Paraprofessionals a lot of times are tied to students who have special needs, specific learning disabilities, or special education students. Not always, but a lot of times,” Harmon said. “So a lot of times that number can rise or fall depending on our student enrollment and as students move into or out of the district.”

According to Harmon, anyone that has a GED can be a paraprofessional and bus driver. Necessary training and assistance acquiring a commercial driver’s license will be provided by the district.

“Your passion for doing great things for kids is really what’s the most important thing,” Harmon said. “We can train you on all the other stuff. But if you have a heart for kids, that matters a lot.”