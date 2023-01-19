© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Dayton Public Schools in need of bus drivers, paraprofessionals

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published January 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST
A help table set up at the DPS event.
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
A help table set up at the DPS event.

Dayton Public Schools hosted a hiring event on Wednesday. The district was looking to hire for any and all positions. This included positions such as teaching, custodial, food services, and more.

But specifically, the district is looking for bus drivers and paraprofessionals who assist in classrooms, whether that be with small groups or students with learning disabilities.

According to Dan Harmon, the chief of human resources for Dayton Public Schools, bus drivers are the biggest need. At the beginning of the year, the district had every route covered.

“There are some additional routes that initially at the beginning of the year did not exist,” Harmon said. “And so that’s caused some delays. And we’re very gracious to our families as they have to wait on a bus to come back and run a second route.”

The need for paraprofessionals is one that fluctuates.

“Paraprofessionals a lot of times are tied to students who have special needs, specific learning disabilities, or special education students. Not always, but a lot of times,” Harmon said. “So a lot of times that number can rise or fall depending on our student enrollment and as students move into or out of the district.”

According to Harmon, anyone that has a GED can be a paraprofessional and bus driver. Necessary training and assistance acquiring a commercial driver’s license will be provided by the district.

“Your passion for doing great things for kids is really what’s the most important thing,” Harmon said. “We can train you on all the other stuff. But if you have a heart for kids, that matters a lot.”

Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
