WYSO Morning News Update: a weekend of cheap flights and robot fights

Your WYSO News Update for January 16, 2023, with Chris Welter:

Want to go to Orlando for $59?

(WYSO) A new airline, Avelo , made its first flight out of Dayton this past weekend. The destination was Orlando, Florida and the direct flight was full with two hundred passengers. The company said they’d be interested in expanding their presence in Dayton even more.

Wittenberg working with for-profit company to develop new major(s)

(Wittenberg) Wittenberg University has added a new major: neuroscience. The university said the degree will allow graduates to pursue careers in psychology, psychiatry, and other medical fields. Wittenberg is working with Rize Education to offer the new major. Rize is a for-profit company that says it helps small colleges and universities adopt high-demand programs while streamlining and lowering costs.

Well-rounded students build robots

(WYSO) Miami University hosted a Robotics Challenge over the weekend. Over 300 middle and high school students–including some from local schools like Beavercreek, Centerville, and Kettering–worked in teams to design and build their own robots.

Free Future You college prep programs available in Dayton

(Dayton Metro Library) Dayton Metro Library is hosting free college prep events for teens. They will be at different branches now through February. Events will cover topics including how to complete a FAFSA form, how to prepare for the ACT and SAT tests, and learning about financial options to help pay for college.

Lebanon abortion lawsuit dropped

(Statehouse News Bureau) A lawsuit against the city of Lebanon over its abortion ban has been dropped after the two parties reached an agreement. Freda Levenson , ACLU of Ohio's legal director, filed the lawsuit last year, but her group and Lebanon’s attorneys agreed in court that the suit could be dismissed because the city changed the language in the law to no longer criminalize people like advocates and social workers who provide assistance to Lebanon residents who are seeking lawful abortion care outside of the city.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.