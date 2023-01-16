Daytonians march on MLK Day

The march began outside the Drew Health Center on West Third Street and ended at Sinclair Community College.

Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity) Why are you marching?

Jesse Smith, Dayton resident: To make people aware of the struggle that we came through, and the struggle continues.

Johnnie Freeman, a scoutmaster (Dr. King was a scout): I think our marching shows that the dream is still going on and also shows that the dream is not dead, but also it's about the values that Martin Luther King carried. It carries on in me being a scout member.

Jen Lake, an educator: As someone who works in education, I want to just be a good role model for kids and the youth.

Xavier Brand-Bey, marching with his dad: You get to show everything that he (MLK) did and why he did it.

Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims: We have better conditions than those who started this process back decades ago. They marched with dogs, fire hoses, and people hitting them, spitting, and throwing rocks at them. These conditions are nothing compared to what they went through.