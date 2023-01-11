As passenger volume bounces back, partnerships take off at Dayton International Airport

Last year, nearly 600,000 passengers flew out of the Dayton International Airport. That was almost a 10 percent jump from 2021. As passenger volume improves, aircrafts are looking to Dayton for expansion.

A new carrier, Avelo Airlines, will begin flying out of Dayton this month. Avelo airlines has rates as low as $49. The first trip is from Dayton to Orlando.

Other partnerships also are taking off.

Sinclair Community college will use a remodeled hangar for an aviation maintenance training facility. This facility will recruit and train students for careers in the aviation industry.

Gil Turner is the airport Director. He says more partnerships are in the pipeline,

“We go out and meet with these airlines and we have to tell the story about Dayton, what the opportunities are, what the economy is like here", Turner said. "We have to let them know that there's an opportunity for them to make revenue here in Dayton.”

The airport recently leased land to Sierra Nevada, an aviation company. This company will build a 90,000 square foot hangar and add about 150 jobs.

Last year, the airport made roughly $25 million in annual revenue.