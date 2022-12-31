© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Dayton Police: No guns to welcome New Year

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published December 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
Dayton Police urge people not to shoot guns to usher in 2023!

As people get ready to usher in 2023–Dayton Police caution people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

Last New Year's Eve, the police received 30 reports of gunfire, up from the previous year's 13 complaints.

Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson warns, what’s shot into the sky will eventually come down.

"Some of the issues we’ve encountered over the years are property damage such as houses struck, businesses struck, cars struck, likely linked to celebratory gun fire," explains Lieutenant Henderson.

Henderson also emphasizes that discharged bullets can also potentially injure people on the ground.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).
