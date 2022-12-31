Dayton Police: No guns to welcome New Year

As people get ready to usher in 2023–Dayton Police caution people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

Last New Year's Eve, the police received 30 reports of gunfire, up from the previous year's 13 complaints.

Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson warns, what’s shot into the sky will eventually come down.

"Some of the issues we’ve encountered over the years are property damage such as houses struck, businesses struck, cars struck, likely linked to celebratory gun fire," explains Lieutenant Henderson.

Henderson also emphasizes that discharged bullets can also potentially injure people on the ground.