New defense bill provides nearly $30 million in child care investments at Wright-Patt

US Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has announced more than $50 million for Miami Valley in a key defense bill.

As part of the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act, $29 million will go toward a new child development center at Wright Patterson air force base.

Wright-Patt is the largest single-site employer in Ohio with over 30,000 employees, and many have growing families. Wright-Patt officials say child development centers are integral in keeping a thriving mission at the base.

Senator Brown aemphasized the need for child care investments at the base. He said the focus on the new child development center answers a very important public need for public servants, both military and civilian, that work at Wright-Patterson .

“Too often when we think about the military, we think about weapons. But we don't often think enough about the families that serve our country," said Brown. "They're dedicated as much to their families as anybody else”.

Other provisions in the act include $4 million to support the Human Performance Wing Lab and $16 million for Army Reserve Maintenance support at Wright Patterson.

The House-Senate NDAA will now be passed to President Biden's desk to be passed into law.

