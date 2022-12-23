© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published December 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST
The Warren County Administrative Building, located in Lebanon.
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
The Warren County Administrative Building, located in Lebanon.

Warren County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The program, introduced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, awarded state money to tear down blight structures and replace them with revitalized ones.

Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal.

The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down.

They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn what each community had in mind.

“We reached out to all the communities at a higher level,” Candace Miller, an economic specialist with Warren County, said. “You know, is it blighted? Is it vacant? Did it have these uses that were eligible? Then we just kind of saw what we got back.”

Initially, Warren County submitted six potential projects. However, three of those projects ultimately had their plans for demolition changed. Owners of these buildings, two of which are privately owned and one of which is owned by the city of Lebanon, are instead looking at other options.

Construction work near 525 North Broadway, where one site was demolished with grant money earlier this year.
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
Construction work near 525 North Broadway, where one site was demolished with grant money earlier this year.

“We kind of came in with a few projects that are not going to end up coming all the way through,” Matt Schnipke, Warren County’s economic director, said. “But the ones that we were able to take advantage of [the grant] on, I think it’s a help to those communities.”

A storage facility on Lower Springboro Road in Springboro was demolished and will be replaced by a more modern facility in the future.

An old hotel on Bardes Road in Mason was torn down earlier this year to make room for a commercial or mixed used space.

Finally, a building on North Broadway in Lebanon was demolished earlier this year as part of the North Broadway redevelopment project.

“We are actively looking at what to do with the excess in funding,” Schnipke said. He identified the old Warren County jail in Lebanon as a potential project, but conversations are still ongoing.

In total, the state awarded $150 million in grants for projects across the state. 2,277 blighted and vacant structures across 42 counties were identified. These structures are in addition to the 825 projects announced in October.

You can find a full list of projects here.

Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor's in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master's. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
