Infant found safe at Dayton Airport after abduction prompts AMBER Alert; twin still missing

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST
Dayton police are searching for Kason and have identified 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as a person of interest in the case.
An infant who was abducted from Columbus last night — prompting an AMBER alert — was found safe at the Dayton International Airport this morning. However, the baby's twin, 5-month-old Kason Thomas, is still missing.

Dayton police are searching for Kason.

Investigators have identified 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as a person of interest in the case. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2010 black Honda Accord with a missing front bumper, tinted windows, and a bumper sticker that reads "Westside City Toys."

If you have any information on Kason's whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4701.

Local and Statewide News CrimeOhio News
WYSO Staff
