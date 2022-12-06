Christmas tree costs are high, rising costs for growers to blame

If you wait for too long, you might not get the perfect christmas tree you’re looking for. That’s the message from the Ohio Christmas Tree Association. They said that price increases in things like fertilizers and pesticides have pushed up the prices of Christmas trees this year.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the cost for a tree was $69.50 in 2021. This year, the Real Christmas Tree board reported that the average cost for a tree could be up to $100.

Valerie Graham is the executive director for the Ohio Christmas Tree Association. She said the costs for growers in Ohio, driven by overall inflation, are up even more over several years.

“You're seeing an increase in fertilizer prices," Graham said. “They used to be maybe 100, 150 a ton. Fertilizer costs today are up to $1,000 a ton.”

These expenses and increased costs are passed on to the customers. As a result, Graham said that there might be higher prices at Christmas tree farms this year.

Wholesale Christmas tree growers said because of high operating costs, they will charge retailers 5% to 15% more this year.

These issues are hitting farmers nationwide. So Ohio growers can’t get extra trees from out of state to meet the high demand.

Graham said that prices may vary depending on location, and growers tend to adjust prices based on the economy of the area. Customers close to cities like Dayton, Columbus or Cincinnati, might see higher prices for their trees.

