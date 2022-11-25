Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project

Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event.

The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This is the fourth iteration of the project, and is expected to build 28-32 units.

“It's very hard to live in Yellow Springs if you're of even moderate income, and it's increasingly harder if you're of lower income.” said Marianne McQueen, who has lived in Yellow Springs for 50 years.

McQueen was also a former director of Home Inc, and thinks that this project will be a huge breakthrough for affordable housing in Yellow Springs.

Emily Seibel , the executive director of Yellow Springs Home Inc., said there is an urgent need for affordable senior housing in Yellow Springs.

“There really is no dedicated, affordable senior housing to support that population in Yellow Springs and very few accessible housing options or affordable housing options”, Seibel said.

Home Inc is partnering with St Mary Development Corporation, a Dayton- based non-profit supporting low-income seniors with safe and affordable housing.

The estimated $8 million dollar project is expected to break ground in 2023.

