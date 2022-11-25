© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: November 25, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published November 25, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
WYSO News Logo

Local and Ohio news from WYSO and The Ohio Network reporters.

  • More Yellow Springs Senior Housing - Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program, will build a new senior housing project in the village. This is the fourth phase of the project and is expected to have 28 to 32 units. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
  • Watch Out for Holiday Shopping Scams - The Ohio Attorney General’s office is issuing a warning for shoppers to be on the lookout for scams this holiday. The office has several recommendations to consider during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the rest of the season. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • State Legislative Storm a 'brewing? - The Ohio Legislature was quiet this week as lawmakers observe Thanksgiving. But Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports it might be the quiet before the storm.
  • New Farms in Food-Challenged Communities - This upcoming winter, a cohort of students from the Central State University incubator farms will finish up the beginning farmers program. Now, some are establishing their own farms in communities lacking access to healthy and affordable foods. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
