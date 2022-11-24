WYSO Daily News Update for November 24, 2022
Local news from WYSO and The Ohio Newsroom reporters.
- Black Friday Shopping Forecast for Ohio: Stores around Ohio are preparing for a big spike in holiday shopping. But experts say retailers face some challenges in the market leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Franklin City Schools Scramble: School administrators in Franklin are scrambling to map out financial options after voters rejected its school levy earlier this month. They tell WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley confusing ballot language and inflation fears doomed this levy.
- Dayton Holiday Festival: The golden anniversary of the Dayton Holiday festival begins on Friday. The month-long festivities will kick-off with the Grande Illumination, Dayton Children's Parade, Downtown Jingle Lights, and much more. The festival was started by Virginia Kettering in 1972, and has continued to create holiday memories for families in the Dayton area. To find out more about the full schedule of events, check out Dayton Holiday Festival.org.
- Free Uber Ride Vouchers: The Montgomery County prosecutor’s office will provide free Uber rides this holiday weekend in an effort to reduce drunk driving. The ArriveSafe program has some changes this year. It will now provide vouchers for up to $40 for an Uber ride. To get the voucher, you scan a QR code with your phone. The ArriveSafe Program will be active in Montgomery County through 6:00 a.m. Sunday. To get the QR code, go to the Montgomery County prosecutor’s website. So far this year, Ohio has had 458 fatal traffic crashes that were alcohol-related.
- Amy Does It Again!: In the Good News for $250,000 dollars category: This Dayton area native and trans rights advocate won the exclusive Jeopardy Tournament of Champions this week. Answer — in the form of a question, of course – Who is Amy Schneider? Schneider, who now lives in Oakland, California, shot to fame earlier this year with a record-breaking 40-game winning streak on Jeopardy. She had the second most wins in the game show’s history and won more than $1.3 million dollars. She also got invited to the White House this year as part of Trans Day of Visibility. Schneider took home $250,000 with her Tournament of Champions win this week.