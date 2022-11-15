WYSO Daily News Update: November 15, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 15, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Controversial vote could be taken Tuesday: The Ohio State Board of Education could vote on a resolution later today that would push back on a Biden administration anti-discrimination policy. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Police phone scam: Dayton Police are warning residents of a potential phone scammer identifying themselves as members of the police department. The Dayton PD says someone received a call and was told that they needed to pay a large amount of money or else go to jail. Even the caller ID indicated that the call is from Dayton Police. The individual who received this call says others have received a similar call. Dayton Police will never ask for money, gift cards, money orders, cashier’s checks, money grams, or other forms of payment. If you receive a similar call, hang up and contact the police at 937-333-COPS (2677).
- Lame duck session begins with busy schedule: The Ohio House and Ohio Senate will hold more than 100 bill hearings in the first week back for legislators since the summer break and election season. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow has a look at some of the first bills to be considered during lame duck session.
- COVID-19 at home test giveaway: Greene County Public Health officials will give free covid test and treat kits next week. That’s when travel numbers are predicted to rebound to pre-pandemic levels for the Thanksgiving Holiday. WYSO Business Reporter Ngozi Cole reports Greene County has had over 45,000 reported cases of COVID-19. Currently the county remains at a medium community level infection rate. Local health experts recommend residents take precautions going into the holiday season. Laurie Fox is with Greene County Public Health. She says the giveaway will help keep COVID cases from rising. And ensure that everyone is safe. "We want to give thanks, not COVID. You want to stay up to date on both your flu and your COVID 19 vaccinations.Vaccines are widely available through your local pharmacies," she said. The test kit giveaway is November 21. It will be from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the district’s main office in Xenia.
- Ross Aluminium: In April, P & The Manufacturing acquired Ross Aluminum in Sidney, Ohio. This $5.4 million acquisition saved the business, revitalized the plant, and created 175 jobs. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on the acquisition.