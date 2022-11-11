WYSO Daily News Update: November 11, 2022

Your WYSO Daily News Update with for November 11, 2022 with Mike Frazier:

Recorder’s office raided: The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office in Dayton was raided by the Ohio State Auditor this week. The state auditor has confirmed that the local clerk's office is under investigation. WYSO’s Chris Welter reports.

Dayton teachers agree to tentative contract: The union representing Dayton Public School teachers has agreed to a tentative contract with the city School District. That contract still needs to be approved by the Dayton Board of Education. Neil Mahoney, President of the teachers union, said the two sides are working out final details of the contract. Mahony says some teachers have quit due to issues like heavy workloads and student safety. The school board is expected to vote on the new contract at its next meeting on November 15.

Montgomery County Food Summit: At the 12th annual Montgomery County Food Summit on Thursday, local leaders, farmers, and anti-hunger advocates got together to talk solutions on addressing food insecurity locally. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa reports what local government agencies are doing about it.

Maternal crisis movie screening: The public is invited to a free screening of a movie and panel discussion about the high rate of childbirth-related deaths in the Black community. The movie Aftershock deals with the fight against maternal deaths in the Black community. It follows the activism of two families who lose loved ones due to childbirth complications. After the movie, local experts will hold a discussion and Q&A about the maternal health crisis in America. The event is sponsored by Five Rivers Health Centers, a non-profit that provides care to pregnant people, and new mothers and families. The event will be at the Neon on Fifth Street in Dayton this Sunday, November 13 at 4:00 p.m. Admission is free but reservations are recommended. More information is at www.neonmovies.com.