'This case certainly meets that criteria.' Prosecutors seek death penalty for Stephen Marlow

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Stephen Marlow for killing 15-year-old Vandalia Butler high school student Kayla Anderson and her mother, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson.

The jury also indicted Marlow for killing 82-year-old veteran Clyde Knox and his wife 78-year-old Sally Knox. All four of the victims were killed at their homes.

County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. spoke to the media this afternoon about his office seeking the death penalty for the first time since 2017 .

“The death penalty is not something we ask for in many cases at all. The death penalty should be reserved for the most horrific and shocking crimes," Heck Jr. said. "This case certainly meets that criteria.”

Marlow is being held in the county jail with a $10 million bond.

Prosecutors declined to comment about what might have motivated the crimes. WYSO previously reported on videos that Marlow put online before and after the incident where he said he was under mind control and that people were trying to harm him.

