WYSO Daily News Update: November 9, 2022

Statehouse and Supreme Court election: Republican candidates fared well in state legislative races and in the Ohio Supreme Court. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney reports.Unofficial results indicate Republicans in our area will maintain most of their seats in the Ohio House with Rodney Creech, Phil Plummer and Andrea White winning their races for seats representing Montgomery County.

As of late Tuesday night, Creech had received 72% of the vote in a race with Democrat Amy Cox.

Meanwhile, in the 36th District, incumbent Republican Andrea White had a narrow margin with 51.11% of the vote. Democratic candidate Addison Caruso pulled in almost close to 49%

And In the race for Ohio’s 39th District, Republican Phil Plummer - the incumbent - received 56% of the vote. The Democrat in that race Leronda Jackson received 44%.

Democratic incumbent Willis Blackshear Jr was unopposed and retained his seat.

Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots still need to be counted.

It looks like Republicans also won all three open seats on the Ohio Supreme Court with Sharon Kennedy winning against Democrat Jennifer Brunner for the chief justice spot.

Incumbent Republican justices Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine beat their Democratic challengers Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas, respectively.

Abortion and the continuing battle over congressional district boundaries are likely to come before the court in the future.