WYSO Daily News Update: November 9, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 9, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- US Senate race: The red wave in Ohio continued in the U.S. Senate race where Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles has details.
Statehouse and Supreme Court election: Republican candidates fared well in state legislative races and in the Ohio Supreme Court. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney reports.Unofficial results indicate Republicans in our area will maintain most of their seats in the Ohio House with Rodney Creech, Phil Plummer and Andrea White winning their races for seats representing Montgomery County.
- As of late Tuesday night, Creech had received 72% of the vote in a race with Democrat Amy Cox.
- Meanwhile, in the 36th District, incumbent Republican Andrea White had a narrow margin with 51.11% of the vote. Democratic candidate Addison Caruso pulled in almost close to 49%
- And In the race for Ohio’s 39th District, Republican Phil Plummer - the incumbent - received 56% of the vote. The Democrat in that race Leronda Jackson received 44%.
- Democratic incumbent Willis Blackshear Jr was unopposed and retained his seat.
- Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots still need to be counted.
- It looks like Republicans also won all three open seats on the Ohio Supreme Court with Sharon Kennedy winning against Democrat Jennifer Brunner for the chief justice spot.
- Incumbent Republican justices Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine beat their Democratic challengers Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas, respectively.
- Abortion and the continuing battle over congressional district boundaries are likely to come before the court in the future.
- Ohio Republican election night: Republican Mike DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley in his bid for re-election as governor. It ended up being a decisive victory for the incumbent who ran a low-profile campaign and refused to debate his opponent. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Montgomery, Greene County election: Tuesday night – Montgomery and Greene County voters decided several key races and issues. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley shares some of these final unofficial results.
- Clark County election: Two Republicans won countywide seats in Clark County on Tuesday, according to final, unofficial results. Brian Driscoll had about 42 percent of the vote, putting him ahead of the other two candidates in the race for the Clark County Common Pleas Court judge. That court oversees felonies and civil cases. Driscoll has been an attorney, assistant prosecutor and municipal court judge. And Acting Clark County Commissioner Sasha Rittenhouse will get to stay in that seat. Rittenhouse had more than 60 percent of the votes, beating out the other two candidates in the race. Rittenhouse formerly served as the president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association and runs agricultural businesses.
- School Levies and early voting turnout: In addition to the gubernatorial, senate and other federal races on yesterday’s ballot, Ohioans got the chance to vote on ordinances, charter amendments and other local issues. They approved about three quarters of the more than 80 school levies, bonds and income taxes that were up for a vote across the state yesterday. Voters approved At least nine school issues in the Miami Valley. Those votes were part of a record-setting election for Ohio — more than one and a half million Ohioans either voted early in person or asked for an absentee ballot for this election. That’s the most the state has ever seen for a gubernatorial race. A half million of those were early in-person voters — a 25 percent increase from 2018’s numbers.