WYSO Daily News Update: Ohio sues Dollar General, DRMA wage study

Wages, art, and Ohio suing Dollar General is the focus of today's daily news update:

DRMA wage study: The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association released its annual wages and benefits survey last week. One hundred manufacturers responded to the survey. After 40 years of a decline in manufacturing jobs, the industry – like other local employers – is struggling to find workers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.

Dollar General sued: The state of Ohio has sued Dollar General alleging deceptive pricing. The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Dave Yost’s office claims the store advertised goods for sale at one price on shelves, and then charged a higher price at the register. Yost says the Attorney General’s Office received 12 complaints detailing similar unfair and deceptive practices by Dollar General stores in eight counties. Yost says one customer reported that a Dollar General in Franklin County listed shampoo as $1 on the shelves but charged double that at the register. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for shoppers, fines of $25,000 per violation, and an injunction against further violations.

Ohio Turnpike numbers: The Ohio Turnpike is busier than it was last year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. From January to September of this year, more than 37 million vehicles traveled on the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike. That’s an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period in 2021. The turnpike’s Chuck Cyrill says 2.3 billion miles were traveled during that time. “The number of travelers, vehicle miles traveled and EZ Pass use have increased.” Cyrill said usage of the E-Z Pass program that allows drivers to save money by using prepaid accounts has increased too.

Dayton Art Institute to host a Veterans Day event: The Dayton Art Institute will host a Veterans Community Day event on November 11. The event honors all military veterans by welcoming the community to visit the Institute that day at no cost. Visitors will have access to its special exhibitions, and its collection of American, Asian, and European fine and decorative art. Guests can also view a curated list of artworks by artists who were in the military, and painted depictions of conflict in history. The Dayton Art Institute Veterans Community Day is free and open to everyone on Veterans’ Day, Friday, November 11, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ice rink opening: The Five Rivers MetroParks ice rink opens this month. The rink is at Riverscape Metropark in downtown Dayton. Daily admission and season passes will be available. Metro parks will also offer skating lessons. People who use SNAP or EBT can get into the rink, and get lessons at a reduced price. The rink opens on Friday, November 25.