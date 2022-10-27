WYSO Daily News Update: October 27, 2022
WYSO Daily News Update: October 27, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Latino organizing group: A hispanic organizing group visited Huber Heights this past weekend. It gave out gift cards to mostly Latino shoppers outside of an hispanic market. It also sought to explain how federal policies and inflation hurt the Latino community. However other local advocacy groups are concerned about the group's motives. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Job loss in Dayton: The Dayton area saw its largest job loss since the start of the pandemic in 2020. That’s according to an analysis by the Dayton Daily News. Dayton metro area employers cut about 2,000 jobs last month. That makes it the biggest job loss period since 2019 according to the preliminary, seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The loss in jobs could point to fears of a recession among private sector employers amid high inflation and rising interest rates. But unemployment rates locally have remained low at 3.8%. That’s nearly on par with the national average at 3.5%. Since the September labor market report is preliminary and not adjusted for seasonal workers, it’s possible the job losses are not as substantial as they initially appear.
- Early voting numbers for Ohio: The Ohio Secretary of State's office has new early voting numbers. Requests for early in-person and absentee ballots now total more than a million statewide. That's a 1.8 percent increase from the same point in the 2018 midterm election. That total includes more than 135,000 Ohioans who have voted early and in-person. Another 950,000 people have requested an absentee ballot. The Secretary of State says people still planning to vote absentee should mail in their request as soon as possible. Early voting sites in each county are open this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
- Dayton youth summit: Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims Jr. hosted a youth summit in Dayton on Wednesday. High school students from the area gathered to discuss youth mental health, purpose and passion, civic engagement, and more. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.