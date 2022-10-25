WYSO Daily News Update: October 25, 2022

Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 25, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Yellow Springs doctor arrested: More information has been released about a former Yellow Springs doctor who has been arrested and accused of sex crimes. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner visits Xenia: Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner is visiting several Ohio Counties ahead of the November elections. She was in Greene County Monday along with Judges Terri Jamison and Marylin Zayas. Both are also running for Ohio Supreme Court justice. Brunner, a Democrat, is running for Chief Justice against Republican opponent Justice Sharon Kennedy. Both are running to replace retiring Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor. In her visit to the Greene County Democratic Party headquarters, Brunner said she plans to be an impartial chief justice for all Ohioans. Brunner’s platform includes establishing a Criminal Sentencing Database, an Ohio Task Force on Environmental Justice, and supporting bail reform. Meanwhile, in an email response, the Ohio Republican Party — which endorses Justice Kennedy — said Kennedy supports Ohio Issue One — which requires a judge to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.

Downtown Dayton hotel closing: One of the few hotels currently in downtown Dayton will close at the end of this month, a possible blow to efforts to revive the Dayton Convention Center. The Dayton Daily News reports that the Radisson Hotel across from the convention center has about 200 rooms and 13 floors. Radisson staff members are assisting in relocating future guest reservations and special events. The former Crowne Plaza hotel opened more than 40 years ago. Downtown Dayton has one other hotel, and two more are under development.

Troy building demolition: A Miami County judge's ruling has saved an historic building in Troy from becoming rubble — at least for now. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley has more.