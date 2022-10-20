WYSO Daily News Update: October 20, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 20, 2022 with Mike Frazier:
- Tim Ryan visits Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce
(WYSO) - The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan for a forum on Wednesday. It was an opportunity for members of the Chamber to learn what the Democrat thinks about business and the economy for the area. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there. We reached out to the Vance campaign for a comment. A spokesman said Tim Ryan’s “voting record…proves he’s an unabashed liberal” who calls for policies that “are far outside of the Ohio mainstream.” J.D. Vance “will fight for policies that create as many jobs as possible in Ohio.”
- Nan Whaley has solo debate
(Ideastream) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley appeared by herself at an election forum today as Governor Mike DeWine was invited, but did not attend. At the Columbus Metropolitan Club, moderator Colleen Marshall says all candidates have an obligation to answer unscripted questions about their agenda, beliefs and record. On the economy, Whaley says an inflation rebate from federal funding is part of her plan. Whaley says she'd also make an executive order in Ohio to stop price gouging. Whaley says DeWine has failed to stand up to his own party in the state and bends to what she calls an illegitimate state. In an email to Ideastream Public Media, the DeWine campaign says, “our campaign schedule is prioritizing meeting with and hearing directly from Ohio voters across the state on the campaign trail.”
- Excess Indian Lake vegetation
(WYSO) - Hundreds of people attended a public meeting about Indian Lake last night. Experts there spoke about how to deal with an aquatic vegetation problem. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.