Your WYSO Daily News Update: October 17, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Democrat says he’ll end appeal over abortion ban

(Statehouse News Bureau) - Earlier this week, as expected, Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appealed a Hamilton County ruling putting on hold the state’s abortion ban, which could take effect as early as six weeks in a pregnancy. As Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, the Democrat running for that office says if he’s elected next month, that appeal will be dropped.

Brown wants increase postal security

(WYSO) - Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is calling for federal police officers to patrol postal routes. This comes after there’s been an increase in mail theft and postal robberies across Ohio this year. Two mail carriers in Montgomery County were held at gunpoint for their universal keys last month. Senator Brown sent a letter to the United States Postal Service leaders with his request.

Planned Parenthood patient navigator

(WYSO) - Planned Parenthood now employs patient navigators in Ohio to help people access abortions in and out of state. WYSO's Chris Welter reports the job is made difficult by rapidly changing abortion laws in Ohio

Encouraging college degree completion

(WYSO) - Former college students are encouraged to be BOLD and go back to school to finish their degree.“BOLD,” in this case, is an acronym that stands for Be Ohio’s Latest Degree Holder. It’s an effort by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education, or SOCHE (so-she).The BOLD program is partnering with the Ohio Department of Education to forgive up to $5000 of an outstanding balance if students complete the requirements of the BOLD program.Some colleges participating in the BOLD initiative include Wright State and Wittenberg universities, Edison State and Clark State colleges, and the University of Dayton. The organization says that getting a higher-education degree can increase chances of earning a livable wage.More information on the BOLD program can be found at SOCHE (dot) org, and searching for BOLD

Ohio EPA charging stations

(WYSO) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency gave money to some local counties to build charging ports for electric vehicles last week. The money came from something called the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.

