WYSO Daily News Update: October 10, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 10, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Recycling center fire
(Dayton Daily News) - Smoke continues to emanate from a fire at a West Carrollton recycling facility. The fire that started around noon Sunday sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for miles in the South Dayton area. The Dayton Daily News reports firefighters from over a half-dozen jurisdictions battled the blaze at the Cohen Recycling Center. Fire crews remain on the scene this morning. Officials are warning folks with sensitive respiratory issues about smoke from the fire. The recycling center processes scrap metal and other items. But it’s not known exactly what is burning at the facility. No information on the fire’s cause is available at this time, and no injuries have been reported.
- Ohio abortion ban overturned
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohio’s six-week abortion ban that was put in place after the US Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion has been put on hold indefinitely. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Republicans call for yes vote on Issue 2
(Statehouse News Bureau) - A constitutional amendment to ban non-U.S. citizens from voting is on next month’s ballot. Republicans are pushing for a “yes” on Issue 2, saying the timing is critical because communities around the country are starting to allow people who aren’t citizens to vote in local elections. And while some Democrats have questions, others are supportive of the idea. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
- Secretary of State Frank LaRose creates election integrity unit
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohio’s Republican elections chief has created a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans’ “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process. This comes even while acknowledging the state’s reputation for secure voting.
- New emergency operations building
(WYSO) - The Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center has a new home in Miamisburg. The renovation project cost $1.6 million. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports on how the new center will be used.