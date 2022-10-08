Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center gets new home in Miamisburg

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has a new operations center in Miamisburg.

The Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center is now located at 460 Vanguard Place.

Renovating the space for the Emergency Operations Center cost about $1.6 million. That included upgrading equipment and the fire alarm, renovating the first and second floor restrooms, and installing new audio-visual and technology systems.

Having these two services close to each other will make coordinating during emergencies much easier.

It's in the same building as the Regional Dispatcher Center. That's critical, county leaders said.

“What you have here is a facility that allows you to communicate, collaborate and coordinate. Three tenants that make a strong emergency management program,” said Andrew Elder, an administrative officer with the Ohio Emergency Operations Agency.

It will benefit responses during large disasters like the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes, Oregon District shooting and the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

“Whenever we have a weather disaster or any type of other disaster across our county, we can improve communications with both our citizens and the jurisdictions that we work with,” Michael Colbert, the Montgomery County Administrator, said.

Garrett Reese / WYSO Part of the interior office space in the Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center.

The offices were also redesigned to have more of an open-floor plan. The space was designed to feel more open than the Emergency Management Agency's previous location on the seventh floor of the Reibold Building in downtown Dayton.

The new space also can host training that used to have to be in Cincinnati or Columbus.

