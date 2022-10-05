WYSO Daily News Update: October 5, 2022

Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 5, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Several county boards of elections meet

(WYSO) - Five county boards of elections from the Miami Valley met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming general election. The directors and deputy directors shared how their boards were preparing for the election, and how the past year has affected them.

Republican leaders in Ohio support Tim Ryan

(Statehouse News Bureau) - A group of Republicans who used to hold prominent offices in state and local government are announcing their support for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan. They say Ryan’s opponent, Republican candidate J.D. Vance and his alignment with former President Donald Trump, is out of step with conservative values. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Dayton woman among hurricane victims

(WYSO) - A Dayton woman has been identified as one of the people who died in Hurricane Ian. CNN reports that Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family to celebrate her 40th birthday. Her mother told CNN that the group of friends quickly realized it was not safe to be in Fort Myers, but were unable to find anyone willing to pick them up from where they were staying. Harris-Miles had two daughters and two sons, her mother told CNN. At least 100 people in Florida have died as a result of Hurricane Ian.

University child care grants

(WYSO) - The US Department of Education is giving away grants to local universities to help pay for campus child care services. Miami University, Sinclair, and Wright State all received money. Sinclair says the half a million dollars they receive will mostly go to providing childcare for low-income student-parents. Some funding will also go toward tutoring and advising services for student-parents.

Statue to honor WWII vet

(WYSO) - Sugarcreek Township is talking about erecting a bronze statue to honor Jim “Pee-Wee” Martin. He’s the WWII veteran who died in September. It will be privately funded through donations and will stand around 10 feet tall. It will cost between $125,000 and $150,000 and take around a year to complete. People who donate can also purchase a brick, which will be incorporated into the monument. The statue will go up in the planned Sugarcreek Veterans Memorial Park.

