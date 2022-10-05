© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Five county boards of elections from the Dayton-area met to discuss the upcoming election

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
i_love_voting_ohio.png

Five county boards of elections from the Miami Valley met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming general election. The directors and deputy directors shared how their boards were preparing for the election, and how the past year has affected them.

2022 has been a long and hard year for Ohio boards of elections. Instead of the regular 2 elections, they have had to deal with 3 elections — each fraught with their own issues.

Last minute changes to ballots, supply chain issues causing ballot paper shortages, and individuals questioning election security. Add to that the issues with redistricting Ohio maps, and you have a recipe for stress.

Despite this, the assembled directors and deputy directors were confident that this upcoming election would be safe and secure. Jeff Rezabeck is the director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

"Every one of these individuals up here are professionals," Rezabeck expalained. "We take our job very seriously, and we want to make sure everything is accurate before it goes out. 

You have until October 11 to register to vote or to update your voting information.

Rezabeck also says you should visit ohio.gov. That’s where you can check on your voting eligibility and information.

Tags
Local and Statewide News Government & PoliticsMiami Valley
Garrett Reese
