Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: October 4, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Jerry Kenney
Published October 4, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
transportation interstate highway roads bridges traffic streets 35 75
Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
/

In today's news update: Details on the Mont. Co. inmate killed on I-75. Energy and the environment are also addressed.

  • Senator Brown on PFAS Efforts: Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was one of 38 lawmakers who sent a letter about PFAS, or forever chemicals, at military bases to the Department of Defense this month. Brown is asking the Pentagon to put a greater emphasis on dealing with the harmful chemicals. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains.
  • January 6 Hearing: Today a Washington D.C. jury heard opening statements in the most high-profile cases related to the Jan. 6th insurrection to date. That includes Jessica Watkins of Champaign County, who faces seditious conspiracy charges. Reporter Leila Goldstein was at the federal courthouse.
  • Montgomery Co. Inmate Killed in I-75 Crash: A Montgomery County Jail inmate was killed in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 Monday morning, says Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. The inmate was killed while on a litter clean up crew. The crash on southbound I-75 between Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Springboro Pike happened about 11 a.m. yesterday. Three other inmates and a deputy were injured, according to a news conference. They were treated and released from aea hospitals.
  • RNG Fueling Station Opens in Ohio: Ohio is now home to Amazon’s very first renewable natural gas station. The filling station in Groveport will fuel more than 80 trucks in Amazon’s fleet. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • Wittenberg University Fundraising: Wittenberg University says its fundraising campaign exceeded its goal several months early. The University’s Having Light: The Campaign for Wittenberg raised more than $100 million nine months before its deadline of June 30, 2023. The University says thousands of alumni from around the world supported the school in the largest fundraising campaign in its history. The campaign is supporting scholarships, faculty and staff support, career programs and taking care of the historic campus.

Local and Statewide News
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
