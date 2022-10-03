WYSO Morning News Update: October 3, 2022
Farmland expansion in Greene County, possible energy rate hikes, and a 'Meet the Candidates' event included in today's morning news update.
- Plan B Tree Expands: A Yellow Springs creation has grown and spread. A Plan-B Tree has been created on the campus of Antioch College. The original tree was introduced in July, and was made from an old sunglasses rack with free boxes of emergency contraceptives hanging from it. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Clifton Maker Space: The Clifton Crafthouse CO-OP recently kicked off its concept maker space. That’s for members to teach classes or sell products they make. It also received a $350 thousand dollar USDA rural development grant. And now, it's looking to expand its members. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has that story.
- AES Rates: AES Ohio has proposed its new operating plan. If approved by the state, it would raise the monthly rate for its customers by four dollars a month over a three year period. That’s for a customer who uses 750 kilowatts a month. The increased rates would go toward updating electricity infrastructure in the Miami Valley, AES says. The company says its rates will still be the lowest in the state.
- Woodbourne Library Candidates Event: The Washington-Centerville Public Library will host a meet the candidates event next week. It is a chance to meet candidates appearing on Centerville and Washington Township ballots this November. Some of the candidates include State Representative for the 37th District, Montgomery County Commissioner, Montgomery County Auditor, and Judge of the Court of Common Pleas. The event will be held at the Woodbourne Library on October 13 from seven to 8:30 p.m. Registration is not required and refreshments will be provided.
- Greene County Farmland Preservation: The Ohio Department of Agriculture added 261 acres in Greene County to its Farmland Preservation Program in September. Father and son Daniel and Joshua Bingamon’s farms became the 23rd and 24th Ohio farms to join the program this year. A land easement through the Farmland Preservation program is a voluntary agreement between a landowner and the state. The landowner agrees to maintain the land predominately in agricultural use. In return, the landowner is either compensated or may be entitled to a tax deduction. That means more Ohio farmland remains farmland. Since the program's inception in 1998, over 100,000 acres of farmland has been enrolled in the program.