© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: September 30, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 30, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT
Sunrise as seen while heading east on Ohio State Route 32.
Tony Alter
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Your WYSO Morning News Update for September 30, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Beavercreek Police Department tour
    (WYSO) - Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been “making due” in its current building. Now the department says it needs a new home. WYSO Reporter Kathryn Mobley explains why. The Beavercreek police department will host a behind the scenes tour of the station this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. It's open to the public.
  • Democrats “Not-So-Strong” tour
    (Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohio Democrats say the Republicans who control all statewide elected offices cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Ohioans. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
  • ThinkTV documentary wins national award
    (WYSO) - A documentary made by local TV stations has won a National award. CET in Cincinnati and Think TV in Dayton won the Educational Telecommunications Association’s Public Media Award for their documentary called Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield. It's about the home loan practice by the federal government called redlining that embedded racial segregation and inequality into the development of American cities and suburbs. The documentary has also been picked up by PBS. That means it will air nationwide sometime soon.
  • U.S. Route 40 expansion project
    (WYSO) - A two year road construction project to deal with a major local bottleneck has finally wrapped up. Leaders from Montgomery County gathered Thursday to mark the completion of the U.S. Route 40 expansion. The $12 million project included additional lanes and improvements to the interchange near the Dayton Airport.
Tags
Local and Statewide News WYSO Morning News UpdateGovernment & PoliticsFilm
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier