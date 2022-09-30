WYSO Morning News Update: September 30, 2022
Your WYSO Morning News Update for September 30, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Beavercreek Police Department tour
(WYSO) - Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been “making due” in its current building. Now the department says it needs a new home. WYSO Reporter Kathryn Mobley explains why. The Beavercreek police department will host a behind the scenes tour of the station this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. It's open to the public.
- Democrats “Not-So-Strong” tour
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohio Democrats say the Republicans who control all statewide elected offices cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Ohioans. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- ThinkTV documentary wins national award
(WYSO) - A documentary made by local TV stations has won a National award. CET in Cincinnati and Think TV in Dayton won the Educational Telecommunications Association’s Public Media Award for their documentary called Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield. It's about the home loan practice by the federal government called redlining that embedded racial segregation and inequality into the development of American cities and suburbs. The documentary has also been picked up by PBS. That means it will air nationwide sometime soon.
- U.S. Route 40 expansion project
(WYSO) - A two year road construction project to deal with a major local bottleneck has finally wrapped up. Leaders from Montgomery County gathered Thursday to mark the completion of the U.S. Route 40 expansion. The $12 million project included additional lanes and improvements to the interchange near the Dayton Airport.