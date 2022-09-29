WYSO Morning News Update: September 29, 2022
Your WYSO Morning News Update for September 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Ohio Task Force One
(Statehouse News Bureau) - As Hurricane Ian moves across Florida, nearly four dozen Ohioans are heading toward the storm’s epicenter. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports members of Ohio Task Force One are in Florida, getting ready to assist with search and rescue units.
- Swatting bill
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Eight different schools throughout Ohio last week were victims of an active shooter hoax. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, Ohio lawmakers plan to take action soon to prevent this type of thing from happening again. Brenner’s bill and a companion bill under consideration in the Ohio House would make it a third degree felony for someone to engage in swatting. And if someone is hurt or killed by it, the penalties would increase to a first degree felony. And the person responsible could also be liable for thousands of dollars in restitution for costs associated with the panic caused by swatting.
- Dayton Metro Library Food Pantry
(WYSO) - The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with the Dayton Foodbank to become an official pantry location. Next month, ten Dayton library branches will have a food pantry for anyone that needs food. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa has that story.
- Dayton Regional STEM School held its annual college and career fair
(WYSO) - The Dayton Regional STEM School held its annual college and career fair on Wednesday. The school had around 50 organizations and 100 professionals there to offer students college and career opportunities. All 750 6th through 12th students at the school participate. The opportunities include internships and job shadowing for the juniors and seniors. The younger kids work on their interpersonal skills, make connections, and dress their best. Stephanie Adams Taylor is the Director of Strategic Partnerships with the STEM School. "The goal is to give them that glimpse into the real world," Taylor said. "Our our motto at the STEM school is the real world starts here. So this is the perfect event to kind of exemplify that." Taylor also said that approximately 70% of graduates from the STEM school end up in the STEM fields.